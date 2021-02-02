Fake News From Anti-CAA Stir Now Being Linked to Farmers’ Protest

An image of a person in police protective gear over civilian clothes is being shared with a claim that he is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was involved in the attack on farmers at the Singhu border.

The same image earlier went viral during the anti-CAA protests when people alleged that the said person is a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was dressed as a police personnel during the clash between Delhi Police and students of Jamia University.

However, we at WebQoof found that the said person is Delhi Police constable Arvind Kumar. He had then spoken to the media and told reporters he works for the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South Delhi.

You can read our fact-check here.