WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Shinzo Abe's Assassination & PM Modi

However, the claim is false. The shooter, Yamagami Tetsuya confessed to the police that he shot at Abe since he held a grudge against the Unification Church in Japan, which he believed was popularised by the former prime minister.

Moreover, Abe had resigned as Japan's PM approximately six months before the nation began rolling out vaccines, hence could not have been assassinated for his policies on vaccination.

You can read the story here.