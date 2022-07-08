Abenomics, Nationalism, Support to India: Shinzo Abe, Japan's Longest-Serving PM

"He is pursuing a vision of Japan where the Japanese economy is reinvigorated and where Japan makes greater contributions to security and peace in the region and around the world. So, Shinzo, thank you," former US President Barack Obama had said in April 2015 when Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had visited the White House.

Abe was shot dead in the city of Nara while delivering a campaign speech, the Japanese government confirmed on Friday, 8 July.

A man, identified as Yamagami Tetsuya (41), has been arrested for the killing. He is reportedly a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member, according to The Japan Times.

Known for his economic policies that revived the Japanese economy from year of deflation, and for his right-wing stance on Japan's history and foreign policy, Abe has left a deep imprint on the country's politics.