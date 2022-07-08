Jharkhand: ED Raids 18 Places Linked to CM Hemant Soren's MLA Rep

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 8 July, conducted raids at 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money-laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and some others, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal related to an alleged scam carried out while availing marketplace tender in Sahebganj’s Barharwa in 2020.

The action is being undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials added.