India vs England 2nd ODI: Confident India Eye Another Series Win

Kohli Still Doubtful

Meanwhile, there have been no updates regarding Virat Kohli’s injury. The star Indian batter had sat out the series opener due to a mild groin strain amidst an overflow of criticisms regarding his poor form.

Kohli’s form across formats has deteriorated in recent years and he looked like a shadow of his former self in the T20I series against England earlier this month. The 33-year-old managed just 12 runs from the two T20I matches he played in the three-match series.

With batters such as Deepak Hooda and Shreyas Iyer eagerly waiting in the wings, Indian captain Rohit Sharma will now have a job in hand to find a suitable replacement for Kohli if the latter is deemed unfit for the second ODI.