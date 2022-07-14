ADVERTISEMENT

This Is Not a Picture of Rohit Sharma Meeting the Young Girl Injured By His Six

The viral image was created by morphing two separate images from the stock photo website, Getty Images.

Abhilash Mallick
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read
This Is Not a Picture of Rohit Sharma Meeting the Young Girl Injured By His Six
i

A photograph going viral on the internet claims to show the moment the captain of Indian national team, Rohit Sharma, met a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, who was injured during India's match with England on Tuesday, 12 July.

The viral image was shared by several people on social media as well as media organisations such as India Today, NDTV, DNA, News24, etc.

However, we found that the image was morphed. The viral image was created by editing two stock images from the match which were available on Getty Images' website. While there are reports about Sharma meeting Salvi after the match, the viral image wasn't the moment he met her.

Also Read

Scripted Video of Child Kidnapping Shared as Real Incident

Scripted Video of Child Kidnapping Shared as Real Incident
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The headline of the story on NDTV said, "Viral Photo: Rohit Sharma Meets 6-Year-Old Meera Salvi Who Got Hit By His Six In London".

An archive of the article can be found here.

(Source: NDTV/Screeshot)

Other media organisations that carried the image were DNA, News24, Live Hindustan, The Times of India, India Today and other smaller blogs.

The image was also viral on Twitter and Facebook, archives of which can be found here and here.

Also Read

No, PM Modi Didn't Change His Outfit During the National Emblem Unveiling

No, PM Modi Didn't Change His Outfit During the National Emblem Unveiling

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image by cropping Sharma's image and the image of the girl with her guardian.

While going through the results, we found both the images on stock photograph website, Getty Images. (here and here)

Both the images were from the first One Day International match between India and England played at The Oval in London on 12 July 2022.

Images from Getty Images were morphed.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We also noticed the viral image had fingers inside Sharma's gloves.

Errors in the viral image.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

However, it is also important to note that an official fan account of England cricket team mentioned that Sharma met the girl later in the day. However, the viral image didn't show them meeting.

Evidently, a morphed image of Sharma was shared by news organisations to claim that he met a fan who was injured during a match with England.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video of Livestock in Floods Shared as Recent Visuals

Fact-Check: Old Video of Livestock in Floods Shared as Recent Visuals
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×