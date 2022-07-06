Health Ministry Reduces Gap For COVID Precautionary Doses From 9 to 6 Months
The Health Ministry reduced the gap for precautionary or booster doses of the COVID vaccine from 9 to 6 months.
The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for precautionary or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults from the existing 9 months to 6 months, in a statement on Wednesday, 6 July.
The Standard Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended the reduction of the time between the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the precautionary or booster dose to 6 months or 26 weeks after the second vaccine.
The statement from the Health Ministry adds that all citizens from the ages of 18 to 59 years can receive their first precautionary dose after 6 months or 26 weeks from their last vaccination at a Private COVID Vaccination Center (CVC).
It adds that those above the age of 60 as well as Healthcare Workers and Frontline Workers can receive their precautionary dose of the vaccine 6 months to 26 weeks after their second shot at a Government CVC, free of charge.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) had said in April that the Covishield booster dose would cost Rs 600 for end users while hospitals could purchase it at a discounted price.
Private Vaccination Clinics can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the dose, the Centre had also said in April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.