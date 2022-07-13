Fact-Check: No, This Is Not an Old Video of PM Modi Doing a Handstand

A video showing a man performing a handstand while circumambulating a temple is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga in his younger days.

The claim states that the video was shot when Modi was 26 years old i.e. in 1977 (the prime minister is 71 now).

However, neither is the video that old nor does it show PM Modi. The video shows Acharya Santosh Trivedi at the Kedarnath temple performing the handstand on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Further, the priest confirmed to us that the video was shot in 2021.