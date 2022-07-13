Video of a Student Reciting Azan in Assam’s Marioni Falsely Shared as Jharkhand

A video of a child reciting the azan (Islamic prayer) in what appears to be a school assembly is doing the rounds on social media.

Users are sharing the video with a claim that it shows a school in a village in Jharkhand, where the majority population is Muslim, because of which students are mandated to recite the Muslim call to prayer each morning.

However, the claim is false. We found that the video is from the Hemlai Gyan Bikash primary school in Marioni village in Jorhat, Assam, where the student in the video recited the azan. As per the teachers, the student did this out of his own free will and they weren't aware of what he was going to perform.