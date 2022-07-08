ADVERTISEMENT

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot in Nara, Showing No Vital Signs: Reports

A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder of the former prime minister, who has been hospitalised.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apparently been shot at in the city of Nara, as per Japanese media reports. A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” Japanese broadcaster NHK said in an alert.

He is showing no vital signs after the apparent attack at a campaign event.

Abe was prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

