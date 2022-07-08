Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot in Nara, Showing No Vital Signs: Reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apparently been shot at in the city of Nara, as per Japanese media reports. A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” Japanese broadcaster NHK said in an alert.

He is showing no vital signs after the apparent attack at a campaign event.

Abe was prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)