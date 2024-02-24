Can India Face the Fight Between Facts & AI-Made Fake News This Election Season?

The data shows that India has topped the list of countries facing the risk for mis/disinformation affecting the elections. The country has over 1.4 billion population amongst which over 50 percent has internet penetration, as per the joint report shared in 2022 by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and market data analytics firm Kantar.

Prateek Waghre, Policy Director, Internet Freedom Foundation spoke with WebQoof's team and stressed that the risk of more mis/disinformation linked with politics grows in India due to several structural factors.

"At the level of states - there is a desire to control and shape narratives. At information infrastructures, the incentives generally are to maximise engagement and monetise it directly, or indirectly through amassing large audiences," Waghre states.

"And at the level societies, there are low levels of information literacy, the role of identity-based politics, historical social divisions, and many other complex psycho-social factors," he says.