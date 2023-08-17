On 31 July, communal tensions gripped Nuh and several other districts in Haryana after violence broke out during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – a right-wing Hindutva organisation. The Quint's WebQoof found and debunked several pieces of m/disinformation following the violence.

But what happened days before the violence started in the state? How did old and unrelated videos were used to incite different communities? How did the internet play a role in fuelling the violence? Through this story, we will be looking to answer these questions.