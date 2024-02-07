How Using Disinformation in 'Awareness Campaigns' Impacts the Audience

While the reasons behind the Poonam Pandey death hoax and the Nora Fatehi deepfake scare were 'noble', did they really need to depend on mis/disinformation to deliver the message?
A recent survey showed that India has the highest risk of disinformation and misinformation, and we certainly don't need more fake news on our social media fields, especially during an election year.
Topics: Poonam Pandey Nora Fatehi Webqoof
