ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

How Using Disinformation in 'Awareness Campaigns' Impacts the Audience

Brands running campaigns and ads by misleading viewers is creating mistrust and scepticism among them.

Abhilash MallickRujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

While the reasons behind the Poonam Pandey death hoax and the Nora Fatehi deepfake scare were 'noble', did they really need to depend on mis/disinformation to deliver the message?

A recent survey showed that India has the highest risk of disinformation and misinformation, and we certainly don't need more fake news on our social media fields, especially during an election year.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Poonam Pandey   Nora Fatehi   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×