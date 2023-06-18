What do you do when none of these tips work? Sometimes, AI creates extremely realistic images without any 'tells'. That's when a simple search can help.

Reverse Image Search to the Rescue

A reverse image search on the viral picture can often lead to the original source. A search can open up a lot of possibilities.

It might lead you a sharper or a better version of the image which can further be used to search for the source.

It can also direct you to similar images available on the internet.

It can also help in finding older posts carrying the same image and news reports (if any).

The search can be performed using Google Lens or can also be done using InVID WeVerify, a Google Chrome extension.

Watch the video below where we explain in detail how to perform a reverse image search.

Look for News Reports

One should also rely on credible news sources and media reports to verify images going viral on social media platforms.

It should be noted that important events don't happen in isolation and if an image is claimed to be from such an event , then there would almost invariably be news reports around the same.

For example, this image was shared with a false claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered a heart attack.

When we looked for news reports for the same, we did not come across any.