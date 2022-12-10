What is The Difference Between Disinformation and Misinformation?

For instance: A family member shares with you a message which says that "microwave cooking is harmful as the radiation kills all nutrients." Now, they shared this message because they cared for you and also probably because they believed it to be true. In this case, they are spreading misinformation.

But when people share a piece of information with the intent to maybe cause harm, incite violence, or polarise people – knowing that the information they are spreading is wrong – they are spreading disinformation.

As per FirstDraft, the two can further be categorised as: