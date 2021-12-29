2021: How Political Parties, Politicians Played a Role in Amplifying Fake News

"If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes accepted as truth," these words are attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels. And they hold relevance even today as we witness a sharp rise in mis/disinformation.

While the dangers of fake news, malformation, mis/disinformation, manipulated content are well known, the problem increases manifold when the source of such falsehoods are people in power, whose voices are amplified way more than verified news.

Political parties, politicians are often caught peddling rumours and falsehoods for reasons best known to them. But with the influence they have, combined with the power of IT cells, false narratives get amplified and reach hundreds of thousands of people.