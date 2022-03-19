Assembly Elections 2022: Wading Through the Pool of Misinformation

As Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand geared up for Assembly elections in 2021 (to be held in 2022), voters saw robust campaigning by political parties and leaders in the months ahead of the beginning of polling.

While usually used to share party messaging with the masses, social media was also used to push large amounts of misinformation by policies parties, leaders, party supporters etc to sway the voters.

The Quint’s WebQoof analysed 109 of its fact-checks published between July 2021 and 16 March 2022, focusing on the narratives that were built using mis/disinformation around the five state Assembly elections.