BJP Leaders Share Photo of Dam in South India To Praise Development in UP

Many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including former MP Hari Om Pandey, shared an image on Twitter of a dam, praising Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath-led government for building projects to facilitate better irrigation in Bundelkhand.

The claim came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Mahoba, a district in UP's Bundelkhand region.

However, we found that the photo was of the Srisailam dam built on top of the Krishna river, which flows from Maharashtra and empties out into the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh. Many news reports carried the image, with some dating back to 2014.