No, Mughals Weren't in India When Portuguese Took Control of Goa

Addressing an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, on Sunday, 19 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking about the history of Goa, said that a major part of India was under the Mughal rule when the Portuguese took over Goa.

"Goa came under the Portuguese rule at a time when other major parts of the country were ruled by the Mughals. After that, India saw several political storms and changes in power but despite all the changes in time and politics, neither did Goa forget its Indianness, nor did India forget Goa," he said.

(Prime Minister's statement can be heard around 9:05 minutes)