Sambit Patra Shares Clipped Video of Congress' UP Rally To Claim 'Appeasement'

A compilation of two videos is being shared by several Twitter users, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Sambit Patra, showing azan being recited at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The claim along with the video suggested that Congress attempted to appease the minority community by doing so.

However, the claim is misleading as visuals from Gandhi Vadra's Kisan Nyay Rally, held on 10 October, showed that hymns of a number of religions were recited at the event.