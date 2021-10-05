Congress Accounts Wrongly Share Clip of Cops' Vehicle Falling as From UP
The video from Dausa, Rajasthan shows policemen falling over in an auto due to waterlogged roads.
Multiple verified Congress social media accounts shared a short clip showing a group of policemen travelling in an e-rickshaw, when turned over causing them to fall over onto a waterlogged road. The accounts shared the video as one from Uttar Pradesh, to poke fun at the state's "development" under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance.
However, we found that the video is actually from Dausa, Rajasthan and shows the vehicle turning over as the policemen did not notice a pothole due to waterlogging. Notably, Rajasthan is a Congress-led state, which has Ashok Gehlot at its helm.
CLAIM
Tagging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter profiles, several Congress handles shared the video with text in Hindi, which said,
"आज तो @myogiadityanath @myogioffice जी के “विकास” में उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस डूब ही जाती। बाल बाल बचे"
[Translation: Today, Uttar Pradesh Police would have definitely drowned in Yogi Adityanath's "development", what a narrow escape.]
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them. One result led us to a report by Dainik Bhaskar published on 1 October 2021.
The report carried the viral video and noted that the incident occurred in Bandikui, Dausa in Rajasthan.
It noted that five policemen were on their way to Kolana Jail and were in an e-rickshaw, which overturned as the driver missed a pothole due to the street being waterlogged.
The video was also in a report by Navbharat Times, according to which the incident occurred near Agra Gate in Dausa.
Uttar Pradesh Police's fact-check handle had also clarified the same while sharing the claim made by the West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal's Twitter account.
Clearly, a video from Dausa, Rajasthan was falsely shared by social media users as one from Uttar Pradesh, which made fun of UP CM Adityanath's work on the state's "development".
