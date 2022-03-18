Video Verification: Here's How You Can Fact-Check Viral Videos

Using this information, we conducted a keyword search on Google and other social media platforms.

When we conducted a keyword search on Facebook, we found the same video posted on 28 November 2017.

We then found news reports and videos from 2017 that featured Shaila Khan as the BSP candidate.

In one of the interviews after the election, Khan talked about the viral video and alleged voter fraud when she was asked for the reason she lost the election.

While we were unable to independently verify if the people in the video were indeed supporters of the SP, we could establish that the video was old and was shared without proper context amid the ongoing 2022 UP elections.