Alwar Temple Demolition: 3 Officials Suspended by Rajasthan Government

Days after a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished by the municipal authority in Rajasthan's Alwar, the Rajasthan government suspended three officials, including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), on Monday, 25 April, news agency ANI reported.

The suspended officials include Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, Rajgarh Municipality Board's chairman Satish Duharia, and Executive Officer (EO) of the Nagar Panchayat Banwari Lal Meena.

The Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week.

Three temples built in the Sarai Bazar area were demolished by the municipal authority, in addition to some other shops and establishments.