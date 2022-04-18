What Led to Communal Tensions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri?

The police have also recovered three firearms and five swords from the accused persons. The Quint’s reporter Fatima Khan spoke to several members of the procession and they claimed that they carried the swords for “fun”.

This incident also comes days after the violence that erupted during the Ram Navami processions in several parts of the country.

However, the twist in this incident is that there was a heavy deployment of police in the area where this scuffle took place. As per a report by The Indian Express, the Shobha Yatra also had police permission and around 50 police officials were deployed in Jahangirpuri along with PCRs, MVPs, and drones. Later, DCP Northwest Usha Rangani clarified that the procession took place without any permission.

In today’s episode, we take you through exactly what led to the violence in Jahangirpuri through eyewitness accounts and The Quint’s ground reports on the same. We also speak to Somya Lakahni, Senior Editor at The Quint to know the latest on the investigation.