No, Tirupati Temple Priest Didn't Say Donations Were Used for Other Communities

A message claiming that the head priest of the Tirupati Balaji temple has urged Hindus to not donate to the temple is doing the rounds with a claim that the priest levelled allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the money is being used for the "welfare of Christian and Muslim communities".

However, we found that the claim is misleading. While it is true that the priest, at several occasions, has accused the administration of not using the donations judiciously and has even asked people to not donate, at no point has he said that the government is using the money for the welfare of other communities.