In Photos: Broken Shops, Vending Carts After Demolition Drive in Jahangirpuri
Some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers on Wednesday.
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, continuing even after the Supreme Court ordered the halting of the demolition. The razing drive went on for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its 'status quo' order.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed that the petition by residents of the area challenging the drive should be listed before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.
The apex court's order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive.
The gate of a mosque in the violence-hit district was also demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. Tin roofs and alleged encroachments outside shops attached to the mosque were also demolished.
Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive, some shops on the roadsides were removed. Some of the shop owners told The Quint that they were here for over 20 years.
