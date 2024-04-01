Documentary | Uttarakhand: The Making Of A 'Hindu-Only' Devbhoomi

The madarasa and masjid that once stood right in front of Muneefa’s residence have been replaced by a police chowki, and the demolition has left not just destruction but also regret in its wake.

Years ago, Khatoon’s family had an option of selling this home— located in central Haldwani —at a good price. Her children had settled in Haryana, so they didn’t need to keep this home. All the children were in favor of this, but Khatoon, who was born and brought up in Haldwani, resisted.