Haridwar Dharam Sansad Speakers & Their History of Proximity to Top BJP Leaders

Earlier this week, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at a BBC journalist for a series of questions about the communal nature of the Haridwar Dharam Sansad that was held in December 2021.

The leader walked out of the interview, but not before defending the right of the conclave's speakers: “religious leaders have the right to express themselves”, and “why are you only asking about Hindu leaders?," he retorted.

The conclave, which took place between 17 and 19 December, saw several Hindu seers calling for a Muslim genocide.

The speakers have had a history of delivering hate speeches. From one hailing herself as ‘lady Godse’, to another calling for "extermination of Jihadis", they have had a past replete with controversies. But even with all the scrutiny surrounding them now, they continue to flaunt their proximity and ostensibly close association with top leaders of the ruling BJP.