'We Won't Return': Threats, Social Boycott Force Muslim Traders to Flee Purola

"When the mob chanted slogans outside our house, my children asked me, 'Papa, why are they abusing us?' I didn't what to tell them. I had no response," says Mohammad Ikhlaq*, a shopkeeper in Uttarakhand's Purola.

Ikhlaq claims that when Hindutva supporters carried out a march in Purola, they stopped in front of his house for 15-20 minutes and chanted anti-Muslim slogans.

"They were saying things like 'Devbhoomi Mein Muslamano Ka Kya Kaam Hai?' ("Why should there be Muslims in Devbhoomi?") Devbhoomi - meaning the Land of the Gods - is the title given to Uttarakhand, a state with several prominent Hindu shrines.

Ikhlaq claims that two days before this incident, on 27 May, police officials came to his shop and told him to shut it down.

"They said 'there's a protest going on, and you never know what will happen,'" he narrated.