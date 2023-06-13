'If a BJP Man Like Me Isn't Safe, Who's Safe?': Muslim BJP Leader Fleeing Purola

Zahid has been a resident of Purola since 1990. Abdul Wahid, his elder brother, had moved to this once-peaceful town before Zahid in 1981.

On 3 February this year, Zahid was elected president of the BJP's district minority cell.

"I have been with the party for the past 7-8 years," Zahid told The Quint. Before being elected as the president, he served three years as a Sanyojak (convener), and three years as the Mahamantri (general secretary).

"If a BJP post holder is feeling threatened, who is safe then?” he asked. Zahid joined the BJP hoping that if something ever happened, they would stand by him, but that did not happen. "I did not join the BJP for the money or post," he said.

"There was also a Hindu boy. If you want us to leave, they should as well. Treat all criminals the same," he added.

Zahid is referring to the incident which sparked the tensions in Purola.

An abduction of a minor girl by two men - one Hindu and one Muslim - was given a spin and presented as 'Love Jihad' by Hindutva groups. Communal tensions erupted on 26 May as a result of this.