Radha Semwal Dhoni: Hindutva Leader Who Targets Mazars, Minorities & Many Hindus

Interestingly, the BJP government in Uttarakhand led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has itself avowed action against mazars. “The government will not tolerate encroachments of its land and action will be taken against these mazars,” CM Dhami had said at an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) magazines Organiser and Panchjanya in May 2022. As per reports, the Dhami government last year demolished 15 mazars built in the Dehradun range.

Despite this, Dhoni and her team aren’t convinced that the state BJP government is doing enough. “The government just makes promises, nothing else. This shouldn’t be our job, we are doing government’s job,” says Bhupesh Joshi, a close aide of Dhoni’s.

Speaking to The Quint, Joshi says that he along with Dhoni and others are fighting against “land jihad”. Joshi describes Dhoni the “most valiant woman in the country”. “Even if we have to step out at one in the night, she is ever ready,” he says. Joshi says that every day he dedicates 10 am to 3 pm “to Hindutva” and then after a few hours ventures out again at night “for operations.” When asked what he means by ‘operations’, Joshi cryptically says “aap samajh jao (You can understand).”

Dhoni’s anger isn’t just directed towards the government, but also towards the Hindu community. Mazars are unique places of worship because they have traditionally had believers from across faiths and communities visit in high numbers.