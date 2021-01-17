Allahabad HC Upholds Fundamental Rights Despite Challenges in UP

On Tuesday, 12 January, the Allahabad High Court delivered the latest in a recent series of significant judgments and orders upholding the fundamental rights of individuals.

By holding that the 30-day public notice period and objections procedure for marriages under the Special Marriage Act could not be mandatory, the court struck an important blow for protection of civil liberties, and reaffirmed the importance of the right to privacy, and of autonomy, that is guaranteed under the Constitution.

The provisions of the Act imposing these requirements, according to the high court,