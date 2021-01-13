Public Notice Not Mandatory For Special Marriage Act: Allahabad HC

However, while the case was going on, the couple had informed the court that they could have tried to get their marriage solemnized under the Special Marriage Act rather than have the woman convert to Hinduism, but the 30 day public notice and objection procedure would have been an invasion of their privacy and “would have definitely caused unnecessary social pressure/interference in their free choice with regard to their marriage.”

They also noted that the situation could worsen with the enactment of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 (commonly referred to as the ‘love jihad ordinance’). The couple argued that it was necessary to revisit the Special Marriage Act (enacted in 1954, but with some concepts dating back to an older version from 1872) to keep with changing patterns of society and the Supreme Court’s decisions on privacy, liberty and freedom of choice.

They pointed out that young couples who would otherwise have wanted to use the Special Marriage Act are often not in a position to raise these issues before their marriages as any litigation would only attract further attention, increasing the risk of social pressure.

As a result, the judge decided to look into issue, saying that: