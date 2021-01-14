Will Allahabad HC Order on SMA Affect ‘Love Jihad’ Law Misuse?

On 12 January, the Allahabad High Court stood up for the right to privacy and freedom of choice with a powerful order, in which it held that the 30-day public notice period and objections procedure under the Special Marriage Act 1954 (SMA) cannot be mandatory.

The order has been lauded for its willingness to examine how these requirements were leading to harassment of inter-faith couples, violated the right to privacy and was discriminatory in comparison with other forms of marriage.

After hearing from one such couple – who had wanted to use the SMA to get married but had instead chosen to have one of them convert to Hinduism because of the risk that the public notice posed to them – the high court held that it could not stand by and ignore these issues of the the right of life and personal liberty.