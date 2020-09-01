Allahabad HC Orders Release of Kafeel Khan, NSA Charges Revoked

Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested on the night of 30 January with assistance from Mumbai Police at the airport when he arrived in the city to attend anti-CAA protests.

An FIR was registered against Khan under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the civil lines police station in Mumbai on 13 December.

According to the FIR, Khan had said in his speech that “‘Mota bhai’ teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings,”

Khan, hit the headlines first after the infant deaths tragedy in Gorakhpur's BRD hospital in 2017. Khan was suspended and arrested following the outrage over the incident.

However, a government-led probe had absolved him of the charges of corruption and medical negligence in 2019.