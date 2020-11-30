1 Year of CAA: How High Courts Stood By Protesters When SC Didn’t

The passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on 11 December 2019 saw lakhs of protesters taking to the streets across India to emphatically reject the CAA, calling it “divisive”, “fascist” and even “unconstitutional”.

While supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party came out, as expected, in favour of the amendment, there was near-unanimity in its condemnation by others, including independent experts at home and abroad.

Some pointed to the effect it would have with the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (openly proclaimed by the Home Minister time and time again), others pointed out that the law was unconstitutional even without the NRC.