‘Undemocratic’: Allahabad HC on UP Govt’s ‘Name-&-Shame’ Hoardings

The Allahabad High Court on Monday, 9 March, ordered the removal of the hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government naming those accused of violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, terming the move as “nothing but an unwarranted interference in privacy of people.”

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, also directed the district magistrate and the police commissioner to submit a compliance report to the court by 16 March and the UP government is prohibited to put up such hoardings again.

The hoardings in question carry the names, addresses and photographs of the accused. They also proclaim that if the accused fail to pay for damage to public property, their own properties would be attached.