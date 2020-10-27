UP Cow Slaughter Act Being Misused Against Innocent: Allahabad HC

While granting bail to the accused held under the Act, the court observed:

“Whenever cows are shown to be recovered, no proper recovery memo is prepared and one does not know where cows go after recovery. Goshalas do not accept non-milch cows or old cows and they are left to wander on the roads. Similarly, owners of the cows after milking, leave the cows to roam on roads, to drink drainage/sewer water and eat garbage, polythene, etc.”

Justice Siddharth further stated that cows create a menace to the traffic and deaths have been reported due to them.

He added that “they cannot be transported outside the state for fear of locals and police.”