'SC's Remarks on Nupur Sharma Not in Sync With Judicial Ethos': Letter To CJI

The list of signatories include five retired judges, 77 retired bureaucrats and 25 retired armed forces officers. Some of them include former chief justice of the Bombay High Court Kshitij Vyas, former Gujarat High Court judge SM Soni, former Rajasthan High Court judges RS Rathore and Prashant Agarwal, and former Delhi High Court judge SN Dhingra.

Calling the comments “unfortunate and unprecedented,” the letter said that their remarks “have sent shockwaves in the country and outside.”

It said, “The observations, simultaneously relayed by all news channels in high decibel, are not in sync with judicial ethos. By no stretch these observations, which are not part of the judicial Order, can be sanctified on the plank of judicial propriety and fairness. Such outrageous transgressions are without parallel in the annals of Judiciary.”