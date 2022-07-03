ADVERTISEMENT

Udaipur Murder: Killers Kicked, Slapped, and Abused by Mob Outside Court

The four accused in the murder were attacked by a large mob outside a Jaipur court.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Udaipur Murder: Killers Kicked, Slapped, and Abused by Mob Outside Court
i

The four accused in the murder of a tailor in Udaipur were attacked by a large mob outside a Jaipur court on Saturday, 2 July.

The crowd kicked, slapped, and yelled abuses at the accused as they were led to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in court, NDTV reported.

The accused were immediately placed in the waiting van by the police, preventing serious injury.

Earlier, in the day, they were assaulted by angry lawyers who demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Security arrangements were heightened in the court premises, to keep the situation in control. However, despite the heavy police deployment, the accused were beaten up with bottles and slippers by the mob when they were hauled out of court.

Riaz Akhtari, Gos Mohammad, Mohsin and Asif, the four accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal were presented at a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 2 July.

Kanhaiya was murdered by Riaz and Gos on 28 June for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The two men filmed the killing and later posted a video bragging about it. They were arrested just hours after the incident took place.

Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly helping the killers escape.

(With inputs from NDTV)

