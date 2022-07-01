Udaipur Tailor Murder: 2 Arrested On Charge of Conspiracy, Remanded for 14 Days

Lal was killed by two men over a social media post in which the former had allegedly supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The two persons accused of the murder – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari - have also been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

On 17 June, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the murder uploaded a video indicating that he would be committing the crime. In that video, the alleged killer had said that his video would go viral on the day he commits the murder.

On 28 June, the video of the brutal act also surfaced on social media. After the incident occurred, the accused persons made another video in which they threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused were arrested by the police on the same day and were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.