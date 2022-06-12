Prophet Remarks Row: 304 Arrested So Far in UP, Bulldozer Action May Continue
Buildings were demolished in UP's Kanpur and Saharanpur on Saturday, 11 June, after protests turned violent.
In a span of just 48 hours since pan-India protests erupted over derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, a total of 304 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh as of Sunday morning, 12 June.
A total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, and the 304 accused include 91 from Prayagraj, 71 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Ferozabad, and 34 from Ambedkarnagar, Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.
A BJP office was set ablaze in Howrah, shots were fired in Ranchi, stone-pelting was reported in Prayagraj, and violent protests broke out in several states across India on Friday, 10 June.
Meanwhile, buildings were demolished in UP's Kanpur and Saharanpur after violence erupted during protests held over suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month.
'My Father Was Detained Without a Warrant'
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, 11 June, arrested Javed Mohammad – an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India – in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers.
Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar told the media on Saturday that Javed is one of the "key conspirators" of the violence.
The Welfare Party of India's General Secretary Javed Mohammad was taken into custody by the UP Police late last night, along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya.
His other daughter Afreen Fatima, in a video, claimed that the Prayagraj Police came without a warrant or an official letter and detained her father.
(With inputs from ANI)
