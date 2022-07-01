ADVERTISEMENT

'Should Apologise to Nation, Responsible for Udaipur Unrest': SC to Nupur Sharma

"This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the court added.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
'Should Apologise to Nation, Responsible for Udaipur Unrest': SC to Nupur Sharma
i

Supreme Court on Friday, 1 July castigated Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying that she should apologise to the whole nation.

The court made the remarks during the former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson's plea to move all the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against her to Delhi. Her plea was dismissed by the court.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

The apex court added that her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read

Booked Under Similar Charges, Zubair in Jail But Police Awaits Nupur Sharma

Booked Under Similar Charges, Zubair in Jail But Police Awaits Nupur Sharma

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×