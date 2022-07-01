'Should Apologise to Nation, Responsible for Udaipur Unrest': SC to Nupur Sharma

Supreme Court on Friday, 1 July castigated Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying that she should apologise to the whole nation.

The court made the remarks during the former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson's plea to move all the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against her to Delhi. Her plea was dismissed by the court.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

The apex court added that her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered, news agency ANI reported.