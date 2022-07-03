‘Personal Attacks on Judges Dangerous’: SC Judge Who Slammed Nupur Sharma

Justice JB Pardiwala, part of the Supreme Court bench that came down heavily on the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for remark on Prophet Muhammad, has said that social media trials are not healthy for rule of law.

"A trial is supposed to be carried out by the courts. Trials by digital media are undue interference for the judiciary. This crosses the Laxman Rekha and is all the more problematic when only half truth is pursued. Constitutional courts have always graciously accepted informed dissent and constructive criticism," Justice JB Pardiwala said.

"Personal attacks on judges for their judgements lead to a dangerous scenario where the judges have to think about what media thinks instead of what the law really thinks. This harms the rule of law," he said.

Pardiwala stirred a lot of conversation on social media after the SC bench made oral comments on Nupur Sharma earlier this week.