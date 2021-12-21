Karnataka Anti-Conversion Bill is Unconstitutional – And Worse Than Others

The marriage-related provisions in it are virtually the same as those introduced in UP, MP and even Gujarat, which amended its anti-conversion law this year. No attempts have been made to address the questions asked by the Gujarat High Court when it stayed the marriage-related provisions in Gujarat.

But that's not all that's wrong with the Karnataka bill.

The rhetoric behind the introduction of an anti-conversion law in the state has been less about the unfounded bogey of 'love jihad', and instead focused on allegations of conversions to Christianity.