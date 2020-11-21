Enough is Enough. There is No Legal Basis for Any ‘Love Jihad’ Law

Every few months, just when it looks like there might just miraculously be a lull in the communal polarisation in this country, the ugly spectre of ‘Love Jihad’ rears its head.

2020 has seen a vicious, dog-whistle-filled Delhi election campaign, the deadliest riots in the capital in 36 years, the communalisation of the COVID pandemic by vilifying the Tablighi Jamaat and even the invention of ‘UPSC Jihad’, so perhaps we should be surprised it took so long for ‘Love Jihad’ to make an appearance.

But have no fear, make an appearance it has. Five BJP-ruled states have touted laws to combat the supposed scourge of 'Love Jihad’ at this time: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Assam.

The process is further along in some states than others. MP supposedly already has a Bill in place, UP is drafting one, while in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma says the BJP will bring in such a law if they come back to power in the state elections in 2021.