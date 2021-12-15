'Anti-Conversion' Bill: Dalit, Adivasi Christians the Most Attacked in Karnataka

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri, a Dalit Christian preacher Chandrakanth B Komalapu, 51, is faced with an ironic crisis. While Chandrakanth has not been able to convince his son, 23-year-old Moses Sandesh, who is a practising Hindu, to adopt Christianity, he was attacked in November 2021, for ‘converting’ 30 local Hindus to Christian faith.

Chandrakanth told The Quint, “I have never asked anyone, including my son, to follow my faith because that is someone’s personal choice. I only preach what I believe in and those who accept the preaching come for worship.”

On 7 November, 25 local vigilantes allegedly disrupted Chandrakanth’s prayer gathering at Jeevadayaka Suvartha Madira, a makeshift prayer hall set up in Aladakatti of Haveri, and manhandled him.