Despite Anti-Christian Hysteria, Not All Religious Conversions Are Illegal

The National Commission for Protecting Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to the local authorities even before the mob vandalised the school claiming that there had been an incident of conversion during a First Holy Communion ceremony on 31 October.

The First Holy Communion ceremony is a sacrament for children who are already part of the Christian community, so it is unclear how photos of that ceremony have anything to do with conversion. The Quint has learnt that the eight children were already part of the Christian community and there was no conversion; despite this the church in the region will have to be part of a criminal investigation.

Furthermore, the burden of proof to show no illegal religious conversion took place will rest on the church, thanks to the terms of Madhya Pradesh's anti-conversion law.