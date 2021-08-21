Guj Anti-Conversion Law Interferes With Right to Choice: HC Order Highlights

Dubbed the “Love Jihad” law, it came into force in Gujarat on 15 June and laid down stricter punishment for forced conversion through marriage.

While the 2003 Act prohibited only forcible conversions by fraudulent representation or threat, the amendment introduced the third ground of prohibition – forcible religious conversion through marriage.

The amendment added more categories to the list of persons who can complain about instances of “forced conversion” under Section 3A that defined “aggrieved person” – parents, brother, sister, or any other person related by blood marriage, adoption – may file a complaint at the police station.

The court’s order came in a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars.