Karnataka Anti-Conversion Bill Targets Personal Data Privacy: Jail If You Refuse

From name to monthly income, caste, sex and full address, Karnataka's anti-conversion bill will ensure the collection of personal data of all individuals who undergo religious conversion, whether unlawful or not. The data will then be displayed for public scrutiny, The Quint has learnt by accessing the draft of the bill.

This, even when similar clauses in Himachal Pradesh’s anti-conversion act were struck down by the state’s High Court in 2012, holding, “A person’s belief or religion is something very personal to him.” The bill may also violate the right to privacy, which as per a Supreme Court judgement of 2017, is a fundamental right.